Tajik Ambassador met with International organizations senior officials in Geneva

2018-01-13 09:30 | www.trend.az | 1

The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tajikistan to the UN office and other international organizations in Geneva Jamshed Homidov met with the UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Ms. Afshan Khan, the Director- General of the International Organization for Migration Mr. William Lacy Swing and the Director of the FAO Office in Geneva Ms. Carolin Rodriguez, Khovar reports.

According to the Embassy/Mission of the Republic of Tajikistan in Geneva, during the meetings, the issues related to the holding of the International High-Level Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2028, scheduled for June 20-22, 2018 in Dushanbe, were discussed.