More foreign companies opening in Uzbekistan

2018-01-13 09:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

As of Jan. 1, 2018, Uzbekistan registered 5,517 operating companies with the participation of foreign capital, of which 3,087 are joint ventures and 2,430 are foreign companies.

In January-December 2017, 863 companies with the participation of foreign capital were re-established in the republic, of which the bulk is in Tashkent city (535), regions of Tashkent (88) and Samarkand (56). Few number of newly created companies with foreign capital participation are in Navoi (three), Kashkadarya (six) and Surkhandarya (nine) regions.

As for the types of economic activity, most of them operate in industry - 2,438 (44.2 percent), trade - 1,055 (19.1 percent), other types - 993 (18 ,4 percent), while few operate in health care and social services - 74 (1.3 percent), information and communication - 126 (2.3 percent), agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 159 (2.9 percent), , transportation and storage - 161 (2.9 percent), accommodation and meals services - 220 (four percent and construction - 291 (5.3 percent).