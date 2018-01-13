World Bank forecasts 4% GDP growth for Iran

2018-01-13 10:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

The World Bank has forecasted that Iran’s economic growth will reach 4 percent in 2018.

The WB said in its Global Economic Prospects report that Iran’s economic growth is projected to reach 4 percent in 2018 and 4.3 percent in 2019.

In its previous report published in June 2017, the bank forecasted that Iran’s GDP will grow by 4.1 percent in 2018, and by 4.2 percent in 2019, which indicates that the WB has decreased Iran’s GDP growth for 2017 by 0.1 percent.

In the meantime the report has increased the country’s economic growth forecast by 0.1 percent for 2019.