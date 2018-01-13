Agricultural output in Kazakhstan increases

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

In Kazakhstan, the gross output of agricultural products amounted to 4,097 trillion tenge in January-December 2017, which is 2.9 percent more than in 2016, the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan said in a message on Jan.13.



During the reporting period, the volume of output amounted to 1,807 trillion tenge for livestock (an increase of 3.9 percent compared to the previous year), crop production - 2,278 trillion tenge (an increase of 2.2 percent), services in the field of agriculture - 12 billion tenge.

The volume of meat production in January-December 2017 was 241,771 tons, which is 9.7 percent more than in 2016.