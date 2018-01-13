President: Co-op with Pakistan one of key vectors of Turkmen foreign policy



Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Strengthening of cooperation with neighboring countries in the Asian region, including Pakistan, is one of the key vectors of neutral Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, said the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a government meeting.

The Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported that President Berdimuhamedov also spoke about the high level of interstate relations, dynamically developing on a multilateral basis and through authoritative international and regional organizations.

Reportedly, a delegation of the country’s Foreign Ministry will pay a working visit to Islamabad on Jan. 15-16, where the Turkmen-Pakistani foreign policy consultations will be held.