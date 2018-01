Three confirmed dead in Iran’s fiery oil tanker crash

2018-01-13 11:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Chinese rescuers discovered corpses of two sailors on the stricken Iranian oil tanker on Saturday morning, Iranian state media reported.

The ship has been ablaze for almost a week since it collided with another vessel on January 6 in the East China Sea and has been drifting into Japanese economic zone over the past several days.