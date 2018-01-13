Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2018-01-13 11:34 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Jan. 1-3 were non-working days in connection with the New Year and the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis. The exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies was not formed these days.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 1.7001 Jan. 2 - Jan. 9 1.7001 Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 1.7001 Jan. 4 1.7001 Jan. 11 1.7001 Jan. 5 1.7001 Jan. 12 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0047 manats or 0.2299 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.03776 manats.

Official AZ/EUR exchange rate Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 2.0445 Jan. 2 - Jan. 9 2.0346 Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 2.0293 Jan. 4 2.0431 Jan. 11 2.0312 Jan. 5 2.0527 Jan. 12 2.0492 Average weekly 2.0479 Average weekly 2.03776

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0002 manats (0.6689 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0299 manats.