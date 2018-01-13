AZ EN RU TR
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2018-01-13 11:34 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Jan. 1-3 were non-working days in connection with the New Year and the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis. The exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies was not formed these days.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Jan. 1

-

Jan. 8

1.7001

Jan. 2

-

Jan. 9

1.7001

Jan. 3

-

Jan. 10

1.7001

Jan. 4

1.7001

Jan. 11

1.7001

Jan. 5

1.7001

Jan. 12

1.7001

Average weekly

1.7001

Average weekly

1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0047 manats or 0.2299 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.03776 manats.

Official AZ/EUR exchange rate

Jan. 1

-

Jan. 8

2.0445

Jan. 2

-

Jan. 9

2.0346

Jan. 3

-

Jan. 10

2.0293

Jan. 4

2.0431

Jan. 11

2.0312

Jan. 5

2.0527

Jan. 12

2.0492

Average weekly

2.0479

Average weekly

2.03776

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0002 manats (0.6689 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0299 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Jan. 1

-

Jan. 8

0.0299

Jan. 2

-

Jan. 9

0.0298

Jan. 3

-

