Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict in line with int’l law – envoy

2018-01-13 12:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is in line with the international law, said Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim.

"Many people falsely think that Turkey supports Azerbaijan only because the two countries are brothers. That's true. We are brothers, but people forget that Turkey fairly makes decisions or delivers its policies based on international law. It strictly sticks to international laws. Turkey plays a huge role as a responsible international player," the envoy said in an interview with Daily Sabah.

Ibrahim pointed out that Turkey has one clear-cut position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“It says the conflict should be resolved justly based on the resolutions of the UN Security Council, which demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijani territories," he added.

The ambassador said that Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territories is also a regional issue.