Uzbek Foreign Ministry to focus on developing foreign economic relations

2018-01-13 12:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

Special divisions will be created at the Uzbek Foreign Ministry to develop foreign economic relations and attract investments to the country.

This proposal was made at a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, devoted to the analysis of the activities of the republic's foreign policy department.

"The importance of establishing at the Foreign Ministry relevant departments involved in the development of foreign economic relations, increasing exports and attracting investment, broad promotion of the country's tourism potential, as well as coordinating the activities of intergovernmental commissions as a secretariat were stressed at the event," the presidential press service said.