Kazakhstan ups oil production

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

In Kazakhstan, the volume of oil production in January-December 2017 amounted to 72.932 million tons, which is 11.2 percent more than in 2016, the statistics committee of the National Economy Ministry said in a message on Jan.13.

Over the past year, gas condensate was produced in the amount of 13.269 million tons (an increase of 6.5 percent compared to 2016), natural gas - 52.934 billion cubic meters (growth of 14.1 percent), coal - 111.111 million tons (growth of 7.8 percent), iron ore - 39.085 million tons (growth of 9.2 percent ), copper ore - 95.343 million tons (growth of 21.5 percent), gold ore - 19.725 million tons (growth of 6.1 percent), chrome concentrate - 4.579 million tons tons (growth of 10.4 percent).