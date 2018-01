ILO encourages Azerbaijan to redesign labour market policy (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

By Gulgiz Muradova - Trend:

In Azerbaijan, there is a need to redesign macro- and labour market policies and strengthen the national Public Employment Service.

Olga Koulaeva, Director of the ILO Decent Work Team and Country Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia said about this in an interview with Trend.