Turkey's current account deficit widens to $4.2 billion in November

Turkey's current account deficit hit $4.2 billion in November 2017, marking an increase of $1.94 billion year-on-year, according to official data released on Friday, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the Central Bank's balance of payments report, the country's 12-month rolling deficit reached $43.75 billion in November.

"This development in the current account is mainly attributable to a $1.82 billion increase in the goods deficit recording a net outflow of $4.67 billion, as well as a $555 million increase in primary income deficit to $1.04 billion," the bank said.

Travel, a major item under services, recorded a net inflow of $1.2 billion in November, increasing by $322 million compared to the same month in 2016, the bank added.