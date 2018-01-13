SOCAR announces time of starting Shah Deniz 2 output

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan plans to start gas output as part of the second stage of development of Shah Deniz gas and condensate field (Shah Deniz 2) this autumn, perhaps September, Natural Gas World (NGW) learned from Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

Shah Deniz 2 output will begin with a small amount initially, said a source in SOCAR.

The operator of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) has announced that the gas injection tests into the Turkish pipe would be carried out in January, but an official told NGW that the gas source would be Shah Deniz 1, not Shah Deniz 2.

Moreover, a BP source told NGW that in 2019 Shah Deniz 2 is expected to produce 2 billion cubic meters which would all go to Turkey.