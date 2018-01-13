Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Croatian president

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Azerbaijan’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Croatia Fakhraddin Gurbanov has presented a copy of his credentials to the country’s President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović.

The ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to Grabar-Kitarović.

The diplomat noted that he will try his best for further development of relations between the two countries.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s candidacy to "Expo-2025" exhibition, Gurbanov highlighted the country’s successful experience in hosting the first European Games, 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, the Formula 1 and other international events.

The ambassador also said the Embassy plans to hold series of events in Croatia on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Democratic Republic.

He also highlighted screening of "Ali and Nino" movie in Zagreb.

The diplomat spoke about the historical significance of the film produced by Leyla Aliyeva, vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and handed over the Croatian version of "Ali and Nino" book to the Croatian president.

