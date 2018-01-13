Heads of Uzbek regional administrations to study best foreign practices

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 13

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

Heads of administrations of Uzbekistan’s regions will travel abroad at least twice a year to study best practices in different spheres, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a meeting on activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In particular, best practices in the spheres of urban development and improvement, infrastructure development, the introduction of information and communication technologies, energy-saving technologies, industry, agriculture, education and healthcare will be studied.