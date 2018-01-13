Iranian ports witness sharp fall of oil products load/unload

2018-01-13 14:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has loaded and unloaded more than 1.593 million tons of oil products at its ports across the country over the last Iranian calendar month ending Dec. 21.

The figure has registered a sharp fall by 52.7 percent year-on-year compared to 3.369 million tons of oil products load, unloaded in the same month of the preceding year, according to the latest data available on the organization’s website.

The data indicates that 217,198 tons of oil products were unloaded at Iranian ports, 85.3 percent less year-on-year.

Meanwhile 1.376 million tons of oil products were loaded in the ports, which was 27.2 percent less compared to the 1-month period of the preceding year.