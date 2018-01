Turkmen State Reference Center obtains int’l accreditation

2018-01-13 16:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The heat laboratory of the State Reference Center of Turkmenistan has obtained international accreditation from the Slovak National Accreditation Service (SNAS), the Altyn Asyr TV channel reported Jan. 13.

The country’s Deputy Prime Minister Gochmurat Myradov spoke about this at a government meeting.