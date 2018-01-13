Ali Hasanov: OSCE Office on Freedom of Media shouldn’t show tendentious approach towards Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

The OSCE Office on Freedom of the Media and interested parties that share its view should be more balanced and objective in their position and do not show a biased approach towards Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov said.

He made the remarks commenting on the words of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir, on the freedom of speech and information, about the situation of the media in Azerbaijan, which he voiced in an interview with Voice of America.

