A glance at Iran’s copper sector performance

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran’s copper concentrate output amounted to 851,917 tons in the first nine months of current Iranian fiscal year (March 20-Dec. 21).

The figure indicates an increase by 7.9 percent as compared to the same period of the preceding year, according to the data of Iran’s state-run Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The country’s overall copper concentrate output reached 1.046 million tons during the last fiscal year (ended March 20, 2017).

Some 105,917 tons of copper cathode (27.4 percent fall), as well as 130,197 tons of copper anode were produced in Iran during the 9-month period.