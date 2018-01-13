4 dead in Indian helicopter crash off Mumbai coast

India's navy said four bodies had been recovered on Saturday after search teams located the wreckage of a helicopter that went missing off the coast of Mumbai earlier in the day, Press TV reported.

The aircraft, carrying five employees of India's state-run oil exploration arm ONGC and two pilots, lost contact with air traffic control 15 minutes after taking off from the western city at around 10:30 am (0500 GMT) Saturday.

"Four bodies recovered till now," the Indian navy said on Twitter, adding that a search for the remaining three was underway.

"Crash position indicator of ill-fated @ONGC_ helicopter recovered."

The navy posted photos of boat crews in helmets and life jackets scouring the waters where the debris was found.

The Indian Coast Guard said two of the four victims had been identified by the cards in their wallets, posting photos of an ONGC work ID and a driver's license.

The chopper was supposed to land at offshore oil rig Bombay High at 11:00 am, the Press Trust of India reported citing unnamed sources.

It was 40 nautical miles off the western coast before it went off-radar, the coast guard said.

"@indiannavy and @IndiaCoastGuard are extending all possible assistance in the #SAR Search and Rescue of @ONGC_ helicopter and pax on board. Wish for their safety," Nirmala Sitharaman, India's defense minister, said on Twitter.