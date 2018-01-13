Turkish forces hit PKK/PYD in northern Syria

2018-01-13 20:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Turkish security forces on Saturday hit several PKK/PYD targets in the Afrin district of Syria's Aleppo province to prevent a "terror corridor" from forming along Turkey's borders, Anadolu reported.

According to information gathered by Anadolu Agency in Idlib, Turkish artillery units hit PKK/PYD forces from the Reyhanli and Kirikhan dictricts of Turkey's southern province Hatay and a Turkish Armed Forces observation point in Idlib.

Turkish Armed Forces fired at least 36 times during the artillery bombardment in Afrin's Bosoufane, Cindirese, Deir Bellout and Rajo districts.

The Afrin operation follows Turkey's successful seven-month Operation Euphrates Shield, which ended last March.

The PKK/PYD is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU.

Since the PKK launched its terror campaign in 1984, an estimated 40,000 people have been killed in Turkey in related violence.