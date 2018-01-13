Iran's President Rouhani calls for mobilization to rescue oil tanker crew

2018-01-13 21:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a telephone conversation with Iran's Minister of Cooperative, Labor and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei called for mobilization of all facilities to help rescue oil tanker crew members at the earliest, IRNA reported.

Rabiei is heading an Iranian delegation to China to examine the status of the oil tanker and its crew members.

He is in charge of talks to broaden cooperation with the Chinese government to expedite the rescue operation.

Rabiei called the Iranian and Chinese rescue teams to board the burning oil tanker at the earliest.