South Korea and North Korea to hold working-level talks on January 15

2018-01-14 02:19 | www.trend.az | 1

North Korea and South Korea have agreed to hold working-level talks at the Tongil Pavilion on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom on Jan. 15, South Korea’s unification ministry said in a statement on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The delegation led by the unification minister Cho Myung-kyun, will be sent to hold talks on the prospects of North Korea sending its performance art group to the Winter Olympics in South Korea, the ministry said in a statement.

Inter-Korean talks are held alternately at the Peace House, which is on the South Korean side of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone, and Tongil Pavilion in the North.

The ministry said earlier on Saturday that North Korea had proposed holding talks on Jan. 15 about the matter.

“In addition, the ministry also requested for a quick response for South Korea’s proposal on Jan. 12 to have working-level talks about the North’s participation in Pyongchang winter Olympics,” added the ministry.