At least eight killed, dozens hurt in fire, stampede in Portugal

At least eight people have been killed and dozens injured in a fire and stampede in a local leisure association in the town of Vila Nova da Rainha in northern Portugal on Saturday night, officials said, Reuters reported.

Mayor Jose Antonio de Jesus said in televised remarks that over 60 people had been taking part or watching a card tournament in the two-storey popular gathering place of the town 260 km northeast of Lisbon when the fire erupted.

“Several dozen people have been injured, some lightly and others gravely, and are still being assisted,” he said.