False ballistic missile alarm in Hawaii caused by employee mistake

2018-01-14 06:13 | www.trend.az | 0

Hawaii's Governor David Ige said that a false alert warning citizens in the US state of Hawaii of an incoming ballistic missile appeared due to a mistake by an employee with the state’s emergency management services, Sputnik reported.

"It was a mistake made during a standard procedure at the change over of a shift, and an employee pushed the wrong button," Ige told the CNN broadcaster on Saturday. He added that the warning was sent to mobile phones, and also appeared on TV and radio.

The US Federal Communications Commission announced that it has launched a probe into the false alert warning.