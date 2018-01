Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU

2018-01-14 07:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Turkey will not accept a "privileged partnership" with the EU, the country's EU Minister Omer Celik has said, Turkish media reported.

"If we are offered a privileged partnership, we will not even consider it, and simply reject," Celik told news channel Haberturk on Friday.

German politicians lately proposed the "privileged partnership" for Turkey, instead of full EU membership.