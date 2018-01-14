WB near completing TANAP financing

2018-01-14 08:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

As of Jan. 1, 2018, the World Bank (WB) allocated $667.27 million or 83.4 percent of the loan envisaged for the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), according to the statistics published on the bank's website.

The beneficiaries of a $800 million loan, approved by the WB Board of Directors on Dec. 20, 2016 are Southern Gas Corridor CJSC (Azerbaijan) and BOTAS (Turkey).

"TANAP not only will boost competitiveness and create new economic opportunities for Azerbaijani and Turkish people, but will also support regional trade and energy security of Turkey and Europe," the WB told Azernews.

The WB said the project will help Azerbaijan to diversify its gas sales markets and Turkey - to secure its energy supply.

"It is one of the top priority infrastructure projects for Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and the countries in Southeast Europe," WB said. "Assistance in the implementation of such ambitious projects as TANAP reflects the commitment of the World Bank Group to support the countries’ development priorities."