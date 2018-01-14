Iranian Oil Tanker sinking in East China Sea, crew feared dead

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A stricken Iranian oil tanker is sinking in the East China Seas and there is no hope to rescue the crew members, an Iranian maritime official said.

The head of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, Mohammad Rastad, has said that there is no hope to find the missing crew members, ISNA reported.

The ship has been ablaze for almost a week since it collided with another vessel on January 6 in the East China Sea and has been drifting into Japanese economic zone over the past several days.