Uzbekistan to construct new mining and metallurgical complex

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has approved the plan of measures in connection with the construction of a mining and metallurgical complex based on the Tebinbulak deposit.

The new complex will be built by 2024. Its capacity will be up to one million tons of steel products per year.

The country’s government approved a preliminary feasibility study of the Tebinbulak development project in March 2017. It envisages the use of non-domain technology for the production of cast iron and steel.

The president instructed the Uzbekistan Railways company to create a directorate for the construction of the complex until mid-February and make proposals on specific sources of funding till April 1, 2018.

Moreover, the company must submit a final feasibility study for the approval of the government until December 30, 2018.