All crew members of Iranian oil tanker die: official

2018-01-14 15:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

The head of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, Mohammad Rastad, has confirmed that all 32 crew members of an Iranian sunken ship have passed away in the East China Sea, ISNA news agency reported.

Following the report, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has extended his condolences to the relatives of the victims of the incident.

The official earlier in the day announced that the stricken oil tanker was sinking, expressing no hope to rescue the crew members.