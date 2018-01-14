California holds farewell ceremony with Azerbaijan’s famous pianist

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

The farewell ceremony with famous Azerbaijani pianist, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Chingiz Sadikhov was held in San Jose (California), the Consulate General said in a message.

According to the message, the farewell ceremony was organized by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, the Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Northern California and the California-Azerbaijan Friendship Association.

Sadikhov’s family members and friends, members of the Azerbaijani community, living in California, attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, President of the Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Northern California Hamid Azeri spoke about Sadikhov’s life and work.

Azeri stressed Sadikhov’s irreplaceable contribution to the development of Azerbaijani musical art, adding that the pianist’s death is a great loss for Azerbaijani music.