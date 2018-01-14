Royal photographer Mario Testino accused of sexual exploitation

Mario Testino, the world-renowned fashion photographer who was a favourite of the Royal family, has been accused of sexually exploiting multiple men.

Thirteen male models and assistants who worked with the photographer have claimed he acted inappropriately towards them, according to The New York Times.

His behaviour allegedly included groping, masturbation and attempts to seduce employees, according to accounts published by the paper.

Mr Testino, 63, took the official photo for Prince William’s engagement to Kate Middleton and was awarded an OBE in 2014.

He continues to shoot high profile celebrities and work for brands such as Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana.

The New York Times also claimed that another photographer, Bruce Weber, faced claims of inappropriate behaviour by 15 male models.

The report on Mr Testino and Mr Weber includes on-the-record accounts from models and ex-assistants.

Ryan Locke, the model, appeared to call Mr Testino a “sexual predator” in the story and described an alleged account when he was being photographed by him.