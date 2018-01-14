Butcher locked in freezer bashes out with help from a sausage

2018-01-14 19:06 | www.trend.az | 0

A butcher just minutes from death after getting stuck in a freezer saved his own life by battering his way out - with a frozen black pudding, Fox News reports.

Quick-thinking Chris McCabe, 70, thought he was going to die after he got locked in his own walk-in fridge which stores meat at temperatures of -4 degrees F.

But with time running out in the freezer, which is capable of killing a man in just half an hour, he grabbed the only tool he could find: a black pudding.