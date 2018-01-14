Iran declares public mourning for tanker victims

The Iranian Cabinet in a statement on Sunday declared Jan 15 (Monday) as a day of public mourning for the victims of the oil tanker inferno, IRNA reported.

Iranian government also condoled with the bereaved families of the victims of the deadly incident.

An Iranian tanker carrying gas condensates collided with a Chinese freight ship in East China coast on January 6, and all the 32 members of its crew members went missing. Three bodies were later found during a rescue operation.