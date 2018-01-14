Program protecting young illegal immigrants 'probably' dead - Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that a program that protects illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children from being deported would “probably” be discontinued, Reuters reported.

Trump has said he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, and his Twitter comments on Sunday came as lawmakers worked on a bipartisan compromise on immigration policy.

Efforts to extend the program are further complicated because it could make a funding bill to avert a government shutdown due Friday more difficult.

“DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our military,” Trump said on Twitter. But he left a door open that a deal could be reached with Democrats in Congress.