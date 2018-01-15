Turkey has 'right' to fight terrorism 'in any way'

2018-01-15 00:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Turkey has the right to fight all terror groups in any manner it deems fit, and will continue to take necessary measures to ensure its security in line with national interests, the presidential spokesman said Sunday, Anadolu reported.

"Within this framework, Turkey reserves its right to respond to the legitimate target of terror organizations in any way, time and place," Ibrahim Kalin said in a written statement.

Kalin noted that the U.S.-led international coalition against Daesh had issued a written statement to some media outlets, wherein it said that the coalition was working with the SDF -- the U.S.-backed group that is largely controlled and manned by the PKK/PYD terrorist organization in Syria -- to set up and train a Syria Border Protection Force.

"The United States of America takes worrisome steps towards legitimizing the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot, PYD-YPG under the pretense of 'fight against Daesh'," Kalin said, adding the steps also aimed to provide a permanent place for the terrorist group in the region.

"This situation is totally unacceptable," he said.