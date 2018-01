Shahriyar Mammadyarov wins his first victory in "Tata Steel Masters"

2018-01-15 01:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani Grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov won the first victory in the tournament "Tata Steel Masters" in the second round. The tournament is held in the Dutch of Wijk aan Zee.