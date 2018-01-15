Turkey condemns US' PKK/PYD-led army plan in Syria

Turkey on Sunday slammed media reports that the U.S.-led international coalition against Daesh would establish a 30,000-strong new border security force with the SDF -- the U.S.-backed group that is largely controlled and manned by the PKK/PYD terrorist organization in Syria, Anadolu reported.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying Turkey had reiterated on numerous occasions that it was "wrong and objectionable" to cooperate with the PKK/PYD terrorist organization on the ground in Syria in order to fight Daesh and stabilize the areas liberated from it.

"On the other hand, the establishment of the so-called 'Syria Border Protection Force' was not consulted with Turkey, which is a member of the coalition," the statement said.

The Ministry added that it was also not known which coalition members approved this decision.

"To attribute such a unilateral step to the whole coalition is an extremely wrong move that could harm the fight against Daesh,” it said.

"Such initiatives, through cooperation with the PYD/YPG in contradiction with the U.S commitments and statements, endanger Turkey's national security and the territorial integrity of Syria, and are totally unacceptable," it said.