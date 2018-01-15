Nine dismembered bodies found in truck in Mexico

2018-01-15 06:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Nine dismembered bodies were found piled in a truck on Saturday night in the violent Mexican state of Veracruz, the governor said on Sunday, describing the crime as a clash of rival gangs, Reuters reported.

Most of the dead were believed to be members of drug gangs, Veracruz Governor Miguel Angel Yunes told a news conference, citing tattoos found on the bodies.

Before the discovery of the truck in Xalapa, the capital of the oil-rich state, authorities found the body of another man, who apparently had been killed as he tried to flee his captors, Yunes said.

“It is clear that this was a confrontation between criminals,” he said.