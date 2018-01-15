VW to spend more than $3.3 billion through 2020 on U.S. model expansion

2018-01-15 07:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to spend more than $3.3 billion on development and production of new models in North America from 2018 to 2020 as the German group reboots operations in the world’s second-largest auto market, Reuters reported.

Some $1.2 billion of the planned investments are destined for the United States where Volkswagen in 2018 will launch a redesigned version of its top-selling Jetta compact sedan and the all-new Arteon fastback, it said on Sunday.

“We want to gain market share and grow from a niche player to a truly relevant brand in the United States,” Hinrich Woebcken, chief executive of VW’s North America business, said on Sunday at the Detroit auto show.