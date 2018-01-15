‘Azerbaijan’s corporate securities market needs development’ (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The corporate securities market has a very small share in the total turnover in the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), BSE chairman Vugar Namazov said in an interview with Trend.

He said that a lot of work must be carried out for the development of the corporate securities market.

"In general, 2017 was a record year for the BSE with a turnover of 13.6 billion manat in 2017," he said. "The trading is carried out in five markets, namely, state securities market, stock market, market of debt instruments, market of repo transactions and derivatives market."

"If we do not take into account derivative instruments, a big part of the market (about 80 percent) accounts for the state securities market, which shows that a lot of work should be carried out to develop the private sector," Namazov said.