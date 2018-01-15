Irakli Kobakhidze: Georgian flag should be raised in NATO and EU

We are doing everything to have the Georgian national flag raised in NATO and the European Union, Georgian Parliamentary Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze said at yesterday’s reception dedicated to the National Flag Day, Agenda reports.

Congratulating everyone with this special day, Kobakhidze said Georgia should return to its historic European family.

I want to thank everyone who has introduced Georgia and its main national symbol to the rest of the world… I wish we would have more and more opportunities to raise the Georgian flag with pride," Kobakhidze said, stressing that the Georgian flag is known and respected around the world.

Explaining that the Georgian flag is one of the most ancient in the world, Kobakhidze said a lot of time and effort was put in restoring the current national flag on January 14, 2004.