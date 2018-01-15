Uzbekistan abandons practice of drafting annual investment programs

2018-01-15 09:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan abandoned the outdated practice of developing annual investment programs without careful planning, as well as application of a single concept for the formation of long-term ideas and investment objectives, Deputy Prime Minister Sukhrob Kholmuradov said.

Kholmuradov told media that now Uzbekistan will develop state development programs for a period of 10-15 years.

He recalled that the Fund for Financing State Development Programs under the Cabinet of Ministers has recently been established. The Fund will accumulate funds from various sources, including foreign investments and loans and monitor the targeted use of funds within the implementation of projects.

He added that in 2017 Uzbekistan mastered foreign investment $ 2.4 billion, while the share of foreign investment in the total investment amounted to 20.4 percent.