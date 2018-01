Car accident kills 4 on Bishkek-Osh highway

A petrol tanker and Opel Zafira car were collided on Jan. 13, 2018, on Bishkek-Osh highway. As a result of the car accident seven people were injured. Four of them died on the spot, Kabar reports.

The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic R told about the state of the victims of the accident, where 4 people died.