Suicide attack in Baghdad kills at least 16, wounds 65

2018-01-15

At least 16 people were killed and 65 wounded in a twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad on Monday, the Iraqi interior ministry said, Reuters reports.

The toll could rise as more bodies were being recovered from the site at Aviation Square, the ministry said in a statement.

