Indonesia's stock exchange evacuated after floor collapse

2018-01-15 10:36 | www.trend.az | 0

Indonesia’s stock exchange evacuated people from the vicinity after a floor collapsed during the midday trading break.

The floor collapsed into the ground level of the bourse’s Tower 2, spokesman Rheza Andhika said by phone, adding that it wasn’t an explosion. Footage aired on local television MetroTV showed several people lying on the ground at the entrance of the building, Bloomberg reports.

The situation remains unclear, with employees still being accounted for, said Friderica Widyasari Dewi, president director at Indonesia Central Securities Depository, which is based at the stock exchange’s building.