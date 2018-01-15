Unknown men attack school in Russia's Perm

2018-01-15 10:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Two unknown masked assailants attacked pupils at a school in the Urals city of Perm on Monday, leaving eight of them injured, the city administration’s press service told TASS.

The attack occurred at school number 127 of the city’s Motovilokhinsky district. "Two masked people attacked pupils during the classes. According to preliminary information, eight people are injured, all of them are receiving the necessary assistance."

A special headquarters has been set up, which is led by Governor Maxim Reshetnikov.