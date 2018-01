Azerbaijani Central Bank’s currency reserves up

2018-01-15 10:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by $1.36 billion (34.2 percent) during 2017, according to statistical data posted on the CBA website Jan. 15.

During the month, CBA reserves rose by $80.4 million (1.53 percent).