OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line

2018-01-15 11:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

The OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on Jan. 16, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message on Jan. 15.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative along the line of contact near Sarijali village in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, according to the message.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller, who are field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.