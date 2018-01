Speaker of Turkish parliament to visit Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ismail Kahraman, speaker of the Turkish parliament, will visit Iran, the Turkish parliament said in a message Jan. 15.

Kahraman will participate in the 13th meeting of speakers of the parliaments of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to be held in Tehran.

The situation in Syria will also be discussed during the visit.